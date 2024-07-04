Kerry TDs shocked at apparent cut in amount reimbursed for cataract scheme

Two Kerry TDs say they are shocked at an apparent cut in the amount reimbursed for the cataract scheme.

It’s understood the HSE is cutting the money granted under the Cataract Reimbursement Cross Border medical treatment scheme from over €1,900 to just over €800.

Radio Kerry has contacted the HSE for clarity, but has yet to receive a response.

For several years, Independent TDs Michael and Danny Healy-Rae have organised buses to take people from Kerry to Belfast to have cataracts removed.

They say they'll continue top operate the bus to Belfast as long as the demand is there.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says they want answers as to why these cuts have been made:

Meanwhile, Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says many people now won’t be able to afford to get this operation done: