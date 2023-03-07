Kerry TD claims Government continues to ignore cataracts waiting lists

A Kerry TD is claiming the Government is ignoring growing waiting lists of people awaiting eye treatments.

Michael Healy Rae says despite the Governments promise of better policy and more money the lists are continuing to build.

Figures revealed to Deputy Michael Healy Rae show that 837 people from Kerry are waiting for Ophthalmology outpatients with a further 123 waiting for cataract surgery, as of the 26th January 2023.

The Independent TD has been involved in the facilitation of bus trips to Belfast for cataracts patients for the past five years, and says this service will continue as long as it's needed.