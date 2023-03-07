Advertisement
News

Kerry TD claims Government continues to ignore cataracts waiting lists

Mar 7, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD claims Government continues to ignore cataracts waiting lists Kerry TD claims Government continues to ignore cataracts waiting lists
Photo: Kerry County Council
Share this article

A Kerry TD is claiming the Government is ignoring growing waiting lists of people awaiting eye treatments.

Michael Healy Rae says despite the Governments promise of better policy and more money the lists are continuing to build.

Figures revealed to Deputy Michael Healy Rae show that 837 people from Kerry are waiting for Ophthalmology outpatients with a further 123 waiting for cataract surgery, as of the 26th January 2023.

Advertisement

The Independent TD has been involved in the facilitation of bus trips to Belfast for cataracts patients for the past five years, and says this service will continue as long as it's needed.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus