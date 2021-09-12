Advertisement
Kerry TD says need for cataract bus service shows how bad health service is

Sep 12, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD says need for cataract bus service shows how bad health service is
Cllr for Kerry County Council Danny Healy-Rae (IND) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©
Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae says the fact he's run a bus service to Belfast for cataract patients for four years shows how bad our health service is.

Deputy Healy-Rae has run a bus service to Kingsbridge Hospital in Belfast since 2017 for people to get cataracts removed, due to long waiting lists in the Republic.

The Independent TD says another bus full of patients is on its way back from Belfast this evening, after undergoing cataract procedures.

Deputy Healy-Rae says there's a lot wrong with the health service in this country, and there have been many failed promises from the HSE and Health Ministers about addressing waiting lists for cataract patients.

He claims some people were on waiting lists for seven years for cataract removals in the Republic before availing of his bus service.

