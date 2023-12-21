Planning sought for new boutique visitor centre on Valentia Island

Planning permission is sought for a new boutique visitor centre on Valentia Island.

Peter Browne is applying for permission to construct the centre at the Telegraph Field at Foilhomurrum, Coarha Beg, Valentia.

Mr Browne is seeking permission to reconstruct the original 1866 Anglo-American cable house involved in the first transatlantic cable from Valentia Island to Newfoundland.

The proposed development, within the curtilage of a protected structure, also includes a parking area for visitors, and a new wastewater treatment system.

Kerry County Council is due to decide on the planning application by early February.