Planning retention refused for Kerry equestrian centre

Kerry County Council has refused an application for planning retention of an equestrian centre in North Kerry.

The council refused to grant retention to Collins Equestrian which runs the centre in Ballinclogher, Lixnaw.

Collins Equestrian had applied for retention for existing developments which were operating without planning permission – including use of land as an equestrian centre as well as sand arenas including one that is all weather, lighting for arenas, parking and an extension to an existing shed consisting of stables.

There was also a full planning permission application for a new percolation area for an existing septic tank and to roof an existing concrete manure storage unit.

Kerry County Council refused on the grounds that the proposed retention of Collins Equestrian Centre and ancillary facilities would, because of its proximity, seriously injure residential amenities and depreciate property values.

It also found there had been no assessment of the impact the developments would have on the area’s archaeological heritage, there had been no road safety audit, and the council also found that it would materially contravene the County Development Plan in relation to light pollution.

Laura Collins of Collins Equestrian said she intends to make a new application for retention to address the reasons for refusal given by the council to the original submission.

She said she’s very grateful to people who have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for planning and retention costs.

Supporters say they are trying to preserve a community hub that nurtures talent and provides an invaluable service to the area.