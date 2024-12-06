The national planning body has delayed making a decision on a major power plant in North Kerry for the second time in three months.

An Bórd Pleanála has once again delayed its decision on a planning application by Shannon LNG for a 600-MegaWatt power plant on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank.

The planning body previously delayed a decision on the power plant in October this year.

Shannon LNG applied to An Bórd Pleanála in April this year to build the power plant, as well as a 120-MegaWatt battery energy storage system, and for permission for above-ground installation.

This power plant would include three turbine halls, each containing gas and steam turbines.

Shannon LNG was awarded a contract to provide 353 MegaWatts of electricity generation for the grid by October 2026, and the company says this proposed development would ensure this capacity is delivered.

An Bórd Pleanála originally marked 21st October as the date by which it would decide on the planning application.

When that date came around, however, An Bórd Pleanála said it was not possible to determine the case within this timeframe due to a backlog of cases.

The planning body said it would take all steps open to it to ensure the matter was determined by 4th December.

An Bórd Pleanála has now written to interested parties to say it has not been possible to decide on the case by that date, due to the volume of backlogged cases.

It says the inspector’s report has been received, and the case will be considered at Board level and determined as soon as practicable; it has not set another decision date.

Fine Gael councillor in the Listowel Municipal District, Michael Foley, says this is simply not good enough, and this application should be prioritised due to Ireland’s energy security issues.