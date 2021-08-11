Advertisement
Pieta set to hire more therapists in Kerry

Aug 11, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Pieta set to hire more therapists in Kerry
Suicide prevention charity Pieta is recruiting additional therapists for its Tralee centre.

The national suicide and self-harm prevention charity employs more than 200 therapists and support staff across the country.

Due to growing demand, Pieta is hiring over 20 qualified and accredited therapists, with several flexible roles in its Tralee centre.

This will allow Pieta to offer its free service to more people in Kerry.

In this county, 36% of clients presenting to Pieta have attempted suicide, and one in three have been bereaved by suicide.

 

