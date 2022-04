People working in the creative sector in Kerry are being urged to take part in the next Minding Creative Minds meeting.

It’s a mental health and wellbeing support programme set up to offer service to support those working in the sector.

It offers counselling services, business and legal advice, life coaching and career guidance.

Minding Creative Minds will hold an online meeting next Monday, April 25th at 7pm.

It's free to take part and the link to join is available here.