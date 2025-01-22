People urged not to travel for duration of red and orange warnings in Kerry

People are being urged not to travel while the red and orange weather warnings are in place in Kerry.

Three weather warnings have been issued for Kerry throughout Thursday and Friday as Storm Éoywn's makes landfall.

The highest level warning will be in place from 3am to 10am on Friday, and people are being warned the storm will bring a potential threat to life.

Advertisement

The first warning will come into place tomorrow night; it’s a status yellow rain warning and it’s in place from 9pm until 3am Friday.

A status orange wind warning will then come into effect from 2am on Friday until 5pm, but from 3am to 10am on Friday that warning will be upgraded to a status red warning.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group says this will be a multi-hazard, dangerous and destructive storm.

Advertisement

The team says a status red warning means ‘shelter in place’ and people in the areas affected should stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel and take action to protect themselves and their properties.

Schools, early learning and childcares settings and further and higher education institutions in red level warning areas will close for the duration of the warning.

The public is also being advised to limit travel to essential journeys only for the duration of the orange warning, with the National Emergency Co-ordination Group saying orange warnings shouldn’t be underestimated.

Advertisement

It’s expected the storm will bring extremely difficult travelling conditions, unsafe working conditions, coastal flooding and significant power outages.

Meanwhile, The Shannon Ferry will not run between 7am and 2pm on Friday.

Management says sailings will resume from Killimer to Tarbert at 2 o'clock on Friday afternoon, once the red weather wind warning has expired.