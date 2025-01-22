People throughout Kerry warned Storm Éowyn poses threat to life

People throughout Kerry are being warned that Storm Éowyn poses a threat to life.

Met Éireann has issued a status red level wind warning for Kerry on Friday morning.

The county, along with the rest of Ireland, will also be under an orange level warning on throughout Friday.

Met Éireann is warning that gale force southerly winds will bring severe, damaging and destructive gusts in excess of 130km/h.

The forecasters says this could result in a danger to life, extremely dangerous travelling conditions, coastal flooding, unsafe working conditions, fallen trees and significant and widespread power outages.

The status red warning will be in place from 3am to 10am on Friday.

Kerry will also be under an orange level wind warning from 2am to 5pm on Friday with severe gusts expected throughout the day.

A third warning has also been isused for Kerry; the county will be under a status yellow rain alert from 9pm on Thursday until 3am on Friday.