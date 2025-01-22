Status Red weather warning for Kerry for Friday morning

Met Eireann has upgraded its weather warning for Kerry for Friday morning, to Status Red.

This means Storm Éowyn may pose a danger to life.

The neighbouring counties of Clare, Cork and Limerick are also under Status Red.

The public is being warned of extremely dangerous traveling conditions, unsafe working conditions, widespread power outages, structural damage and wave overtopping.

The red warning comes into effect at 3 am on Friday morning, lasting until 10am.

The rest of the country will be under an orange alert from 2 am until 5 pm on Friday.

Gusts of 130 kilometres per hour, and higher, can be expected.