Advertisement
News

Status Red weather warning for Kerry for Friday morning

Jan 22, 2025 11:11 By radiokerrynews
Status Red weather warning for Kerry for Friday morning
Share this article

Met Eireann has upgraded its weather warning for Kerry for Friday morning, to Status Red.

This means Storm Éowyn may pose a danger to life.

The neighbouring counties of Clare, Cork and Limerick are also under Status Red.

Advertisement

The public is being warned of extremely dangerous traveling conditions, unsafe working conditions, widespread power outages, structural damage and wave overtopping.

The red warning comes into effect at 3 am on Friday morning, lasting until 10am.

The rest of the country will be under an orange alert from 2 am until 5 pm on Friday.

Advertisement

Gusts of 130 kilometres per hour, and higher, can be expected.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County Council pays out almost €4.5 million in public liability claims in 2023
Advertisement
Teenagers arrested over guns and ammo seizure due before court this morning
Reports Ukrainians told to vacate Golf Hotel in Ballybunion after more than two years
Advertisement

Recommended

Wednesday Basketball Results and Fixtures
Australian Open Continues
Wednesday Local Soccer Results and Fixtures
Salah Scores 50th As Reds Win Again
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus