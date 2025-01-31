Advertisement
People in county invited to take part in Kerry Thinks survey

Jan 31, 2025 12:40 By radiokerrynews
People living in Kerry are being invited to take part in Radio Kerry's online survey, Kerry Thinks, to find out what their priorities and concerns are.

The Kerry Thinks poll asks a range of questions including those relating to the cost-of-living, housing, transport, jobs, and planning.

The closing date to take part has been extended until this Monday, February 3rd.

Poll findings will then be discussed at four special Kerry Today shows from around the county during February.

The first show will be next Wednesday morning when Jerry O’Sullivan broadcasts from St John’s Theatre and Arts Centre, Listowel.

This is the second year of the Kerry Thinks survey on Radio Kerry – this year, the poll also focuses on the experiences of Kerry’s newest communities and how they find life here.

Kerry Thinks on Radio Kerry is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the television licence fee.

