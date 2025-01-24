People evacuated from two Kerry homes as a result of Storm Éowyn

Residents in two houses in the county had to be evacuated as a result of Storm Éowyn.

Dingle gardaí assisted in the rescue of a couple who had to be evacuated from West Kerry overnight.

The people had to leave their home in Coumaleague, Ventry/Ceann Trá after the building's gable wall was blown in.

Gardaí say the couple are well and are staying with neighbours.

Separately a number of people were helped to safety when the roof of a house was badly damaged in Ballybunion

Senior engineer with Kerry County Council Paul Neary told Jerry O'Sullivan on Kerry Today how two people had to be evacuated from their bungalow following the damage caused to their home by the weather.

Kerry County Council has received over 100 calls to its helpline about roads blocked in the county due to trees, debris, telephone poles, and wires.