Advertisement
News

People evacuated from two Kerry homes as a result of Storm Éowyn

Jan 24, 2025 13:44 By radiokerrynews
People evacuated from two Kerry homes as a result of Storm Éowyn
Picture from Kerry County Council
Share this article

Residents in two houses in the county had to be evacuated as a result of Storm Éowyn.

Dingle gardaí assisted in the rescue of a couple who had to be evacuated from West Kerry overnight.

The people had to leave their home in Coumaleague, Ventry/Ceann Trá after the building's gable wall was blown in.

Advertisement

Gardaí say the couple are well and are staying with neighbours.

Separately a number of people were helped to safety when the roof of a house was badly damaged in Ballybunion

Senior engineer with Kerry County Council Paul Neary told Jerry O'Sullivan on Kerry Today how two people had to be evacuated from their bungalow following the damage caused to their home by the weather.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council has received over 100 calls to its helpline about roads blocked in the county due to trees, debris, telephone poles, and wires.

Photo from Kerry County Council

 

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Over 1,000 customers without power in parts of North Kerry and West Limerick
Advertisement
27,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without power in Kerry
Kerry tourism body welcomes industry being recognised with senior ministry
Advertisement

Recommended

Over 1,000 customers without power in parts of North Kerry and West Limerick
New Minister for Children, Disability and Equality says change will not be a fast process
Kerry Food Network to receive €40,000 in funding
159km/h gusts recorded in Kerry overnight
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus