It may take a few days to clear all roads in Kerry that have been blocked by fallen trees and power lines.

Kerry County Council has received over 100 calls to its helpline about roads blocked in the county due to trees, debris, telephone poles, and wires.

Kerry is currently in a yellow level wind warning until 4pm.

Council crews were mobilised at 10am after the end of the red level wind warning to treat routes, and they’re working on clearing major routes first before getting to minor routes.

Senior Engineer with Kerry County Council Paul Neary says the fact that power lines are also down on roads will complicate matters, but work is progressing.

Meanwhile, there are a number of roads still blocked around Kerry.

Trees have been cleared on the N22 at Farranfore, and the N72 between Killarney and Killorglin.

In North Kerry, there are trees down on the Listowel to Ballybunion road at Dirha, the island road in Tarbert towards the ferry, and on the N69 Tarbert to Glin road, with all of those impassable.

Overhanging branches are creating a hazard on the R557 in Lixnaw, while there’s a pole down and a gable wall on the roadway in Ballyheigue.

The R551 between Ardfert and Banna is blocked at the creamery, and there’s a tree down on the Abbeydorney to Ardfert road.

There’s a tree down on the street outside Dingle library, and a telephone pole down on the Duagh Road in Castlegregory on the Glantanassig side.

There is a tree down on wires in tulligabeen, castleisland.

In Tralee, there is a tree and power line down at the junction between Ivy Terrace and Princes Street, which is currently impassable, and a tree is blocking Ballyard Hill by Lovers Lane.

The road down to Farmer’s Bridge and the main Tralee to Castlemaine road are both blocked by trees.

In mid-Kerry, there are trees down at Laharn on the Milltown to Ballyhar roadm and the Upper Anglont Road in Killorglin.

There are trees down on the N71 Killarney to Kenmare road which is completely blocked, while there are also trees down at Ross Island and Tanks Road to Upper Old Kenmare Road car park is also blocked.

The road going into Rockchapel graveyard is also blocked.

The L7512 road at Dromaloughane is impassable due to a tree blocking it.

People can report issues with roads to the severe weather helpline on 066 718 3588.