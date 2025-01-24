Roads update in Kerry as of 11am

There are a number of roads blocked due to fallen trees and fallen power lines or debris around Kerry.

Gusts of over 150km/h were recorded at Kerry County Council's weather station at Inch Beach at 2:15 this morning, before losing connection, which is its highest ever wind speed.

While Valentia weather station recorded gusts of up to 137km/h, according to Met Éireann.

A status orange wind warning is currently in place and it remains in place until midday, and it will then be downgraded to a yellow wind warning until 4pm.

Met Eireann is warning of hazardous travelling conditions, damage to already weakened structures and fallen trees.

The N72 Killarney to Killorglin road is blocked, as is the R561 Castlemaine to Dingle – these are due to fallen trees.

The road between Listowel and Ballybunion is also blocked at Dirha.

There are trees down on the N71 Killarney to Kenmare road which is completely blocked, while there are also trees down at Ross Island and Tanks Road to Upper Old Kenmare Road car park is also blocked.

There’s a tree down at Laharn on the Milltown to Ballyhar road, and a tree down on the Abbeydorney to Ardfert road.

There are also trees down on the Castlemaine to Tralee road, and the road going into Rockchapel graveyard.

Within Tralee town, there is a tree and power line down at the junction between Ivy Terrace and Princes Street, which is currently impassable.

There is also a tree fully blocking Ballyard Hill by Lovers Lane, and there’s a tree down blocking the R551 between Ardfert and Banna at the creamery.

The road down to Farmer’s Bridge is also blocked by a fallen tree.

There’s a pole down in Ballyheigue and a gable wall has fallen onto the roadway.

There’s a telephone pole down on the Duagh Road in Castlegregory on the Glantanassig side.

In Killorglin, the Upper Anglont Road is completely blocked as a tree and telephone pole are down.

The L7512 road at Dromaloughane is impassable due to a tree blocking it, and there are overhanging branches creating a hazard on the R557 in Lixnaw.

There are reports of a tree down on Island Road in Tarbert towards the ferry, and a second tree down on the N69 Tarbert to Glin road, with both of those impassable.

Kerry County Council crews were mobilised at 10am to clear roads, treating priority routes in each Municipal District first.

The council says work in clearing fallen trees can be slow, especially with power lines.