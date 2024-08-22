Advertisement
Parts of Tralee still without water supply after major burst yesterday

Aug 22, 2024 17:47 By radiokerrynews
Parts of Tralee still without water supply after major burst yesterday
Water supply is still being restored to areas around Tralee following the major burst yesterday which left 25,000 customers without water.

Repair works have been completed on the burst near Farmer’s Bridge, after expert water service crews were dispatched yesterday morning.

Uisce Éireann says the network continues to recharge, and most customers should have normal supply restored by now.

It says it may take longer for supply to be restored to customers at higher ground at Sunday’s Well, Killeen, and Lios Ard, or at the end of the network at Fenit and Barrow.

A water tanker remains in place on Denny Street for anyone still affected, and customers are reminded to use their own containers and boil water from the tanker as a precaution.

