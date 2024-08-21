Uisce Éireann crews are on track to finish repair works to a burst on the Tralee Regional Supply Scheme.

Approximately 25,000 customers in Tralee town, Ballinorig, Killeeen Wood, Lisloose, Fenit, Barrow, and the surrounding areas are affected.

A water tanker has been put in place in Tralee town centre to help those affected by a major water mains burst.

The tanker, to supply clean water to the public, is located between the Grand Hotel and the Imperial Hotel on Denny Street.

Water tanks have already been put in place to supply both Tralee hospitals, while other vulnerable customers have been contacted to offer assistance.

The location of the mains burst, just downstream from the Farmer’s Bridge Reservoir, is magnifying its impact.

South West Regional Operations Manager for Uisce Éireann, Brian O’Leary says the repair of the break, is proceeding to plan:

Real-time updates are available on water.ie and the customer care helpline is open 24/7 at 1800 278 278.