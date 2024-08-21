Advertisement
News

Uisce Éireann crews on track to finish repairs to major burst on Tralee main

Aug 21, 2024 17:24 By radiokerrynews
Uisce Éireann crews on track to finish repairs to major burst on Tralee main
Photo: Pixabay
Share this article

Uisce Éireann crews are on track to finish repair works to a burst on the Tralee Regional Supply Scheme.

Approximately 25,000 customers in Tralee town, Ballinorig, Killeeen Wood, Lisloose, Fenit, Barrow, and the surrounding areas are affected.

A water tanker has been put in place in Tralee town centre to help those affected by a major water mains burst.

Advertisement

The tanker, to supply clean water to the public, is located between the Grand Hotel and the Imperial Hotel on Denny Street.

The outage is affecting roughly 25,000 customers in Tralee town, Ballinorig, Killeeen Wood, Lisloose, Fenit, Barrow, and the surrounding areas.

Water tanks have already been put in place to supply both Tralee hospitals, while other vulnerable customers have been contacted to offer assistance.

Advertisement

The location of the mains burst, just downstream from the Farmer’s Bridge Reservoir, is magnifying its impact.

South West Regional Operations Manager for Uisce Éireann, Brian O’Leary says the repair of the break, is proceeding to plan:

Real-time updates are available on water.ie and the customer care helpline is open 24/7 at 1800 278 278.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee man remanded on bail in relation to criminal damage and weapon charges
Advertisement
Education Minister says she's working to introduce mobile phones ban in secondary schools
Rose of Tralee watched by half a million TV viewers
Advertisement

Recommended

Rose of Tralee watched by half a million TV viewers
Education Minister says she's working to introduce mobile phones ban in secondary schools
An Bórd Pleanála overrules inspector to grant planning for major Listowel housing development
Tralee man remanded on bail in relation to criminal damage and weapon charges
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus