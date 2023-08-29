Parishes in Kerry are being encouraged to mark Season of Awareness

Parishes across the Diocese of Kerry are being encouraged to mark the upcoming Season of Awareness.

It’s from September 1st to October 4th, and is when Christian churches around the world focus on prayer and action to protect the natural world.

The theme this year is Join the River of Justice and Peace, with Kerry Bishop, Ray Browne calling on parishioners to speak out for those most impacted by climate injustice and the loss of biodiversity.

The diocese’s 53 parishes are being encouraged to mark the season through awareness and actions, with suggestions including returning 30% of church grounds to nature, and blessing of family pets.

More details are available on the Diocese of Kerry website .