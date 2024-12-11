Advertisement
News

Owner of Valentia Slate insists company not trying to remove grotto

Dec 11, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Owner of Valentia Slate insists company not trying to remove grotto
Share this article

The owner of Valentia Slate insists the company is not trying to remove a grotto of the Virgin Mary.

The grotto on the island was built seventy years ago to coincide with the Catholic Church’s Marian year.

Aidan Forde, who owns the quarry, says the community, parish, diocese and company need to join together to agree on safety works.

Advertisement

Mr Forde says these work would ensure access to the religious site.

At the time of going to air, the Diocese of Kerry had not yet responded to Radio Kerry's request for comment.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Over 500 people awaiting social housing in the Castleisland MD
Advertisement
Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council seeking nomination to run for Seanad
Three Kerry individuals and businesses named in Revenue’s tax defaulters list
Advertisement

Recommended

Over 500 people awaiting social housing in the Castleisland MD
AIB announces over €20 million investment in new sustainability initiatives at Kerry Sustainability event
Kerry first county to pilot new court accompaniment service for young people
Three Kerry individuals and businesses named in Revenue’s tax defaulters list
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus