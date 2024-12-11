Owner of Valentia Slate insists company not trying to remove grotto

The owner of Valentia Slate insists the company is not trying to remove a grotto of the Virgin Mary.

The grotto on the island was built seventy years ago to coincide with the Catholic Church’s Marian year.

Aidan Forde, who owns the quarry, says the community, parish, diocese and company need to join together to agree on safety works.

Advertisement

Mr Forde says these work would ensure access to the religious site.

At the time of going to air, the Diocese of Kerry had not yet responded to Radio Kerry's request for comment.