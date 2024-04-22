Valentia slate formally recognised as World Heritage Stone

The historic Valentia slate has been formally recognised as a World Heritage Stone.

The Valentia slate is extracted underground on Valentia Island, and has been used since at least 1816.

It has now been awarded the status of International Union of Geological Sciences Heritage Stone, awarded to stones that have a long history of significant use and are still available.

Valentia Slate has been used in many landmark buildings around the globe, including in the floors and roofs of the House of Commons in the UK.

It is just the second Irish stone with this designation, after Connemara Marble.