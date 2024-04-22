Advertisement
News

Valentia slate formally recognised as World Heritage Stone

Apr 22, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Valentia slate formally recognised as World Heritage Stone
Photo: XeresNelro / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)
Share this article

The historic Valentia slate has been formally recognised as a World Heritage Stone.

The Valentia slate is extracted underground on Valentia Island, and has been used since at least 1816.

It has now been awarded the status of International Union of Geological Sciences Heritage Stone, awarded to stones that have a long history of significant use and are still available.

Advertisement

Valentia Slate has been used in many landmark buildings around the globe, including in the floors and roofs of the House of Commons in the UK.

It is just the second Irish stone with this designation, after Connemara Marble.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Minister for Housing insists planning reforms would support community needs
Advertisement
67 new homes officially opened in Castleisland
Explorer living in Kerry honoured with global award for mountaineering and exploration efforts
Advertisement

Recommended

Monsignor Hugh O'Flaherty mural in Tralee defaced with Hitler references
2 Kerrymen on Football team of the week; minor captain named
New flight from Cork Airport to Corfu announced
Irish winger Mack Hansen almost ready for action
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus