Advertisement
News

Over €74,000 announced for Kerry animal welfare charities

Dec 8, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Over €74,000 announced for Kerry animal welfare charities Over €74,000 announced for Kerry animal welfare charities
Share this article

Animal welfare charities in Kerry have been allocated over €74,000 in government funding.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue announced funding of over €5.8 million between 99 animal welfare charities nationwide, up €2 million on last year.

Animal Help Net Kerry will receive €26,500, while the Kerry Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has been allocated almost €20,000.

Advertisement

Homes for Unwanted Greyhounds will receive just under €15,000, and the Kenmare Locality Animal Welfare Society is to get just over €13,000.

The funding has been announced on the second annual Animal Welfare Awareness Day.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus