Over €74,000 announced for Kerry animal welfare charities

Animal welfare charities in Kerry have been allocated over €74,000 in government funding.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue announced funding of over €5.8 million between 99 animal welfare charities nationwide, up €2 million on last year.

Animal Help Net Kerry will receive €26,500, while the Kerry Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has been allocated almost €20,000.

Homes for Unwanted Greyhounds will receive just under €15,000, and the Kenmare Locality Animal Welfare Society is to get just over €13,000.

The funding has been announced on the second annual Animal Welfare Awareness Day.