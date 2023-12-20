Advertisement
Over €700,000 worth of drugs seized in Kerry this year

Dec 20, 2023 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Over €700,000 worth of drugs has been seized in Kerry in 2023.

That’s according to information provided by the Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Division, Padraic Powell, at the Joint Policing Committee meeting.

Speaking at the recent JPC, Chief Superintendent Powell said intelligence led work by members of the Kerry Garda Division played a significant factor in the seizures.

In recent weeks, almost €90,000 worth of cocaine was seized in Listowel, while almost €22,000 worth of drugs was seized at a premises in Annascaul.

176 search warrants were obtained in Kerry this year, while over 650 individual searches were conducted in the county.

Cannabis accounted for 55% of the over €700,000 worth of drugs seized in Kerry; almost 30% of seizures were cocaine; while heroin (4%); Prescription drugs (6%); and other drugs accounted for the remainder.

343 arrests were made this year for possession of drugs for personal use, a 37% drop on pre-covid figures and almost 22% fall year on year.

There were 79 incidents of possession of drugs for sale or supply, which is unchanged from 2019, but a 6% reduction on last year.

Meanwhile, there was an 8% increase in possession of offensive weapons (not firearms) offences, with 57 incidents, up from 53 in 2019, and 43 in 2022.

