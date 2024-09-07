Over €350,000 (€357,183) in funding has been approved by the Kerry Local Enterprise Office (LEO) so far this year.

That’s according to Kerry County Council figures released in its recent economic and community development report.

It shows up to the end of August, Kerry LEO approved grants for start-ups, business expansions, and in AGILE funding.

Meanwhile, over 65 thousand euro (€65,000) has been approved by the LEO in website grants to 30 different businesses so far this year, under the Trading Online Voucher Scheme.