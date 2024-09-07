Advertisement
Over €350,000 in funding approved by the Kerry Local Enterprise Office so far this year

Sep 7, 2024 17:25 By radiokerrynews
Over €350,000 in funding approved by the Kerry Local Enterprise Office so far this year
Over €350,000 (€357,183) in funding has been approved by the Kerry Local Enterprise Office (LEO) so far this year.

That’s according to Kerry County Council figures released in its recent economic and community development report.

It shows up to the end of August, Kerry LEO approved grants for start-ups, business expansions, and in AGILE funding.

Meanwhile, over 65 thousand euro (€65,000) has been approved by the LEO in website grants to 30 different businesses so far this year, under the Trading Online Voucher Scheme.

