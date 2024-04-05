Kerry Local Enterprise Office has announced it is offering a one off grant payment for businesses.

The Increased Cost of Business grant scheme is for eligible businesses based on the value of the Commerical Rates bill received by the business in 2023.

The amount of the grant payable to eligible businesses is based on the value of the Commercial Rates.

Letters have been issued to those eligible for the scheme.

Further information on the ICOB scheme can be found at kerrycoco.ie