Kerry Local Enterprise Office offer grants to combat cost of business

Apr 5, 2024 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Local Enterprise Office offer grants to combat cost of business
Kerry Local Enterprise Office has announced it is offering a one off grant payment for businesses.

The Increased Cost of Business grant scheme is for eligible businesses based on the value of the Commerical Rates bill received by the business in 2023.

The amount of the grant payable to eligible businesses is based on the value of the Commercial Rates.

Letters have been issued to those eligible for the scheme.

Further information on the ICOB scheme can be found at kerrycoco.ie

 

