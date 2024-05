Valentia Coast Guard assisted in facilitating a rescue south of Ballycotton Island.

A power boat was on passage from Waterford to Monkstown when the boat suffered engine failure.

Valentia Coast Guard tasked Ballycotton RNLI Lifeboat, The Austin Lidbury, to launch at 5.11pm.

Advertisement

Ballycotton RNLI arrived on scene at 5.30pm, the crew decide to tow the vessel back to Ballycotton.

The boat was brought safely to the pier by 7pm.