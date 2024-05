A European candidate in the Ireland South constituency, which includes Kerry, will host two public events over the next week.

Independent, Una McGurk from Kenmare will be in Coolcower House in Macroom, Co. Cork next Tuesday, and at the Plaza Hotel in Kilarney next Wednesday.

She says she intends to lay out her position on a number of issues including the EU Migration Bill, the Digital Services Act,

The events are free of charge and can accommodate large crowds.