Advertisement
News

Radio Kerry journalists shortlisted for Justice Media Awards

May 23, 2024 17:16 By radiokerrynews
Radio Kerry journalists shortlisted for Justice Media Awards
Share this article

Radio Kerry journalists have been shortlisted for three awards at this year's Justice Media Awards.

In total Kerry journalists were shortlisted six times.

The Law Society of Ireland announced the shortlist for the 2024 Justice Media Awards this afternoon.

Advertisement

The Justice Media Awards are the longest running media awards in Ireland, and recognise outstanding journalism which aid the public’s understanding of the justice and legal systems.

Radio Kerry's Mark Lynch has been shortlisted in the court reporting broadcast category for his story "Judge Warns Kerry Money Mules".

Mark Lynch and Mary Galllagher of Radio Kerry have made the shortlist in the same category for their coverage of Tatenda Mukwata's inquest.

Advertisement

And, Mark Lynch has also been shortlisted in the Newcomer of the Year category.

Tadhg Evans and Sinead Kelleher from The Kerryman and Aidan O'Connor from Kerry's Eye were also shortlisted.

The 2024 awards ceremony will take place at the Law Society of Ireland in Blackhall Place, Dublin in June.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Housing report claims up to 33,000 new homes needed in Kerry by 2050
Advertisement
Tralee LEA candidate calls for improved access to public facilities
Tralee LEA candidate Anne O’Sullivan calls for improved public amenities
Advertisement

Recommended

McDunphy Wins Stage In Sneem
Tralee LEA candidate Anne O’Sullivan calls for improved public amenities
Tralee LEA candidate calls for improved access to public facilities
European candidate in Ireland South to host two public events
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus