Radio Kerry journalists shortlisted for Justice Media Awards

Radio Kerry journalists have been shortlisted for three awards at this year's Justice Media Awards.

In total Kerry journalists were shortlisted six times.

The Law Society of Ireland announced the shortlist for the 2024 Justice Media Awards this afternoon.

The Justice Media Awards are the longest running media awards in Ireland, and recognise outstanding journalism which aid the public’s understanding of the justice and legal systems.

Radio Kerry's Mark Lynch has been shortlisted in the court reporting broadcast category for his story "Judge Warns Kerry Money Mules".

Mark Lynch and Mary Galllagher of Radio Kerry have made the shortlist in the same category for their coverage of Tatenda Mukwata's inquest.

And, Mark Lynch has also been shortlisted in the Newcomer of the Year category.

Tadhg Evans and Sinead Kelleher from The Kerryman and Aidan O'Connor from Kerry's Eye were also shortlisted.

The 2024 awards ceremony will take place at the Law Society of Ireland in Blackhall Place, Dublin in June.