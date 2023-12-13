Advertisement
Garda Sergeant says significant investigation the reason Tralee Circuit Court inundated with money mule cases

Dec 13, 2023 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Garda Sergeant says significant investigation the reason Tralee Circuit Court inundated with money mule cases
A significant garda investigation into the practice of money mules in Kerry is the reason Tralee Circuit Court is inundated with money laundering cases.

That’s according to Sergeant Michael Quirke, crime prevention officer for Kerry, who was speaking after Circuit Court Judge Sinead Behan said she was concerned at the number of young people coming before her court charged with money laundering.

Money mules allow their bank accounts to be used by criminal gangs to wash their money, which is an offence under the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act 2010.

Sergeant Quirke says the Kerry investigation also unearthed money laundering cases in other parts of the country.

He says this type of crime cannot be explained away as a harmless and innocent oversight, and it will have serious consequences for anyone convicted.

