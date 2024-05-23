Advertisement
Tralee LEA candidate Anne O’Sullivan calls for improved public amenities

May 23, 2024 17:10 By radiokerrynews
A candidate in the Tralee Local Electoral Area is calling for improved public amenities to be built in the community.

Fianna Fáil's Anne O’Sullivan says amenities like playgrounds, pitches and community spaces would enhance the area and tackle community issues.

She is also advocating for existing spaces in Tralee and the surrounding areas to be maintained, saying they "serve as a safe place for our young people".

Ms O'Sullivan commended the work of "local schools, clubs and associations", adding "they do so much to tackle anti-social behaviour" and "promote … a sense of community and belonging".

