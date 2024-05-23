Tralee LEA candidate calls for improved access to public facilities

A candidate in the Tralee Local Electoral Area has called for improved access to public facilities in the area.

The Green Party's Anluan Dunne says it "is not acceptable" that there is just one public toilet in a town of 26,000 people.

He says the lack of public toilets, bicycle parking, seating and disability-friendly access in the town is a massive issue for people with mobility issues, the elderly and other locals.

Mr Dunne says while many private businesses are accommodating, public facilities are in short supply and most are difficult to use.