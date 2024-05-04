Advertisement
Community Games review

May 4, 2024 13:49 By radiokerrysport
Last evening in Ballyduff the Semi finals and finals of the U12 boys soccer.

1st semi final Castleisland 3 , Blennerville/Ballyard 0.

2nd semi final Kilcummin 2 Spa Fennit/Barrow 1

Playoff game kilcummin won the Bronze medals by 3 Goals to Blennerville/Ballyard 1

Final: in a very close game which could have gone either way it finished scoreless Castleisland 0 Spa Fenit/Barrow 0; Extra time, still level.

Castleisland won the Gold medals 5-4 on penalties with Spa Fennit/Barrow getting the silver medals.

Castleisland now represent Kerry at provincial finals.

Girls soccer tomorrow-both age groups u12 & u15 now check in at 9am in Camp.

