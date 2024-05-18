Large crowds to travel to Scartaglen for World Fiddle Day

Large crowds will make their way to Scartaglen this weekend for World Fiddle Day.

The event, which celebrates the Sliabh Luachra fiddle tradition, will take place today.

This year’s event will feature music sessions and there’ll also be a talk at 12pm in Lyons Bar outlining the contribution of Ciarán MacMathúna to the area.

Advertisement

The annual fiddle recital will get underway at 2pm and this year it will be a tribute to Denis Murphy, while a Sliabh Luachra session will take place at 4.30pm in Fleming’s Bar.