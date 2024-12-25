Over €10,000 provided to Kerry County Council for control of horses since 2019

Over €10,000 has been provided to Kerry County Council for the control of horses since 2019.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly sought details on the funding providing to the local authority in the Dáil recently.

Under the Control of Horses Act 1996, local authorities may take a range of actions in relation to the animals including prohibiting horses in certain areas, the issuing of licences and the seizure of horses in contravention of the act.

Advertisement

These powers can be used in respect of straying horses, which includes horses put on land without the owner’s permission, including public land.

Deputy Pa Daly asked the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue to provide the amount of funding given to Kerry County Council for the control of horses since 2019.

In 2019 €5,260 was given to Kerry County Council, while there was €2,300 provided in 2020 and it stood at €575 in 2021.

Advertisement

That rose to €750 in 2022, while a further €450 was provided to Kerry County Council for the control of horses in 2023 and up to November 2024, €725 was given to the council.