Minister for Agriculture and the Marine visits Kerry

Oct 24, 2024 17:13 By radiokerrynews
Department of Agriculture Report Launch. Photo Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography Copyright 2020
The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine has been visiting Kerry today.

He is meeting with the Fianna Fáil candidates for Kerry in the upcoming general election.

Minister Charlie McConalogue began the afternoon in Kenmare, where he met with Cllr. Michael Cahill, and a number of delegations of fishermen and farmers.

They discussed reintroducing a ban on the practice of pair trawling, whereby two boats drag a single large net with small meshing.

Minister McConalogue then travelled to Tralee where he met Minister for Education Norma Foley who is seeking reelection, also also met hill farmers and fishermen.

He is now canvasing with Fianna Fáil candidate Linda Gordon Kelleher in Rathmore, where he is having a questions and answer session with farmers in Sliabh Luachra Veterinary Centre.

