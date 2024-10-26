Over €1.16 million raised in this year's Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle

The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle raised €1.16 million for 35 charities from this year’s event.

The cycle took place on July 6th of this year, and raised €1,165,625 overall.

Charities set to benefit from this year’s cycle, including Breakthrough Cancer Research, St. Francis Special School Beaufort, Autism Assistance Dogs, Focus Ireland, Southwest Counselling Services.

The money raised was presented to the charities at a function in the Killarney Brewery (Brewing & Distillery Company) last night.

Other charities to benefit from the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle include Comfort for Chemo Kerry, Bru Columbanus, Barnados, Irish Kidney Association, Kerry Stars Club, National Breast Cancer Research Institute, Recovery Haven Kerry Cancer Support House, and Irish Cancer Society.

Applications for next years event, which will take place on July 5th will open for charity applications on November 15th and will close mid-December.

For more information visit the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle website.