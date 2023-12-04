Charities to benefit from next year’s Ring of Kerry Cycle announced

The charities to benefit from next year’s Ring of Kerry Cycle have been announced.

The event has raised almost €20 million since it was launched 42 years ago.

The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle has announced its beneficiaries for next year.

The main charities to benefit are Breakthrough Cancer Research, Comfort for Chemo, Irish Cancer Society, Brú Columbanus, Focus Ireland, and St. Francis Special School, Beaufort.

Other charities to benefit have also been announced – these are Recovery Haven Cancer Support House, National Breast Cancer Research Institute, Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland, Irish Kidney Association, Kerry Stars, and Southwest Counselling Service.

The cycle will take place on July 6th.

Those who wish to participate in the cycle may register online at ringofkerrycycle.ie