Over 80 residential dwellings within four Kerry Eircodes sold in February

Over 80 residential dwellings within the four Eircode areas of Kerry were sold in February this year.

That’s according to data contained in the latest CSO Residential Property Price Index.

The report shows, that in the 12 months to February, the average price of buying a home in the county was almost quarter of a million euro.

According to the report by the Central Statistics Office, the median price of a dwelling purchased in Kerry in the 12 months to February, was €248,000.

The figures show that 87 homes were sold in the month in the county’s four Eircode areas, at over €24.1 million.

The V92 (Tralee) Eircode was the area in which most homes were sold in February, with 38.

The figures show, the total value of these sales was €8.6 million.

The (Killarney) V92 Eircode code was the most expensive in the county, with the median price of €286,000 for a dwelling.

30 homes in this areas were sold, at a total price of €9.8million.

Sales to the value of €3.4 million were made on 9 homes sold with a V23 (Cahersiveen) Eircode.

10 dwellings were sold in the (Listowel) V31 Eircode code area; with a sales value of €2.3million on these.

The report shows homes within the P51 Eircode cost on average €235,000; while across the county bounds, dwellings in the V42, Newcastle West area, had a median price of €200,000.