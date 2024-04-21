Advertisement
News

Over 80 residential dwellings within four Kerry Eircodes sold in February

Apr 21, 2024 13:33 By radiokerrynews
Over 80 residential dwellings within four Kerry Eircodes sold in February
Share this article

Over 80 residential dwellings within the four Eircode areas of Kerry were sold in February this year.

That’s according to data contained in the latest CSO Residential Property Price Index.

The report shows, that in the 12 months to February, the average price of buying a home in the county was almost quarter of a million euro.

Advertisement

According to the report by the Central Statistics Office, the median price of a dwelling purchased in Kerry in the 12 months to February, was €248,000.

The figures show that 87 homes were sold in the month in the county’s four Eircode areas, at over €24.1 million.

The V92 (Tralee) Eircode was the area in which most homes were sold in February, with 38.

Advertisement

The figures show, the total value of these sales was €8.6 million.

The (Killarney) V92 Eircode code was the most expensive in the county, with the median price of €286,000 for a dwelling.

30 homes in this areas were sold, at a total price of €9.8million.

Advertisement

Sales to the value of €3.4 million were made on 9 homes sold with a V23 (Cahersiveen) Eircode.

10 dwellings were sold in the (Listowel) V31 Eircode code area; with a sales value of €2.3million on these.

The report shows homes within the P51 Eircode cost on average €235,000; while across the county bounds, dwellings in the V42, Newcastle West area, had a median price of €200,000.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kenmare councillor "fearful" Iveragh Peninsula will have "no doctor at all"
Advertisement
Fisherman deserve compensation when temporary bans in place
Kerry County council propose Killarney road closure
Advertisement

Recommended

Kenmare councillor "fearful" Iveragh Peninsula will have "no doctor at all"
Fisherman deserve compensation when temporary bans in place
County Football League review
Provincial Championships review
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus