Census figures show 65% of Kerry people drive to work

People in Kerry travel on average 20km to get to work each day.

That’s according to figures released in the CSO’s Census 2022 report on Employment, Occupations and Commuting.

The figures show that 65% of commuters in the county drive to work.

According to the Central Statistics Office over 58,000 (58,541) people commute to work in Kerry; of these, more than 38,000 (38,084) drive.

Meanwhile, over 2,500 (2,504) people get to work as a car passenger.

Just under 750 respondents used public transport, with 96 commuters taking the train, and slightly over 650 (652) travelling on a bus, coach or mini-bus to work.

More than 5,300 (5,303) people in Kerry walk to work, while almost 900 (876) cycle.

Over 120 (127) commute to work by motorbike or scooter; 6,400 workers travel by van, while 435 use other means (including by lorry).

More than 4,000 (4,064) did not state how they commuted to work in the census.

The average journey time to work in Kerry is 24.6 minutes.

Meanwhile, over 2,500 (2,553) people say they travel between 45-60 minutes to work; almost 3,000 workers in the county say they travel between (2,864) an hour to 90 minutes; while just under 2,000 (1,819) travel 90 minutes or more to work.

The figures show, on average people in Kerry commute 19.9km to work each day.