Over 7,100 new COVID-19 cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,494 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In addition, 3,609 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

Advertisement

On Saturday (12 February), the HPSC was notified of 4,940 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 3,650 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

Advertisement

On Sunday (13 February), the HPSC was notified of 4,331 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19; 2,950 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

As of 8am today, 665 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 67 are in ICU.