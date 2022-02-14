Advertisement
Over 7,100 new COVID-19 cases

Feb 14, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Over 7,100 new COVID-19 cases
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,494 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

 

In addition, 3,609 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

On Saturday (12 February), the HPSC was notified of 4,940 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 3,650 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

 

On Sunday (13 February), the HPSC was notified of 4,331 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19; 2,950 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

 

As of 8am today, 665 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 67 are in ICU.

