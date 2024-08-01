Advertisement
Over 65,000 passengers to travel through Cork Airport this August bank holiday weekend

Aug 1, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Over 65,000 passengers are expected to travel through Cork Airport this August bank holiday weekend.

Friday, the 2nd of August, is anticipated to be the busiest day of the weekend.

Passenger traffic this August bank holiday weekend is up 5% compared to the same time last year.

Over 1.71 million passengers have flown to and from Cork Airport in this year to-date, with passenger numbers up 11% compared to 2023.

Tens of thousands of international visitors are expected to touch down ahead of several large festivals and events in Cork and across the South of Ireland.

