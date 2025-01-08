Advertisement
Over 650 searches lead to seizures of over €34 million of drugs in Kerry

Jan 8, 2025 08:20 By radiokerrynews
Over 650 searches lead to seizures of over €34 million of drugs in Kerry
Over 600 searches have been carried out by the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit in 2024.

The searches have led to the seizure of over €34 million worth of drugs.

The number of drug searches conducted by Gardaí in Kerry increased by 2% in a year, with 657 searches carried out so far in 2024.

The Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit made significant seizures in the first quarter of the year, with €33 million of crystal meth seized in February, leading to the arrests of two Kerry men.

Other seizures in the county included €1.1 million of cannabis in Knocknagoshel; €200,000 in seizures in Kenmare; over €70,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis seized in 2 seizures in Castleisland.

Meanwhile, €30,000 worth of cocaine was seized in Listowel, over €18,000 in assorted drugs in Dingle, Community Engagement Units operations led to €15,000 of drugs seized, while a crystal meth lab bust in Killarney led to the seizure of €15,000 worth of drugs.

Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Paraic Powell, has praised the efforts and operations by the members of the drugs unit.

 

