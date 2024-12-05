Advertisement
Woman arrested in relation to Castleisland drug seizure released without charge

Dec 5, 2024 17:23 By radiokerrynews
Woman arrested in relation to Castleisland drug seizure released without charge
A second person arrested in relation to the seizure of €40,000 worth of drugs in Castleisland has been released without charge.

The woman in her 30s was arrested as part of a day of action in the area, during which gardaí searched seven residential properties in the areas.

The searches were carried out by gardaí from the Kerry Divisional Drug Unit, supported by the Armed Support Unit and other local units.

She was brought to a garda station in the south of the country, and detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The woman has since been released without charge.

Gardaí say a file will be prepared for the DPP.

