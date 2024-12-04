Advertisement
Two people arrested after major drugs seizure in Castleisland

Dec 4, 2024 16:07 By radiokerrynews
Two people arrested after major drugs seizure in Castleisland
Two people have been arrested after a major drugs seizure in Castleisland.

Suspected cocaine and cannabis worth an estimated €40,000 and three firearms were seized, as well as what gardaí described as a range of items related to criminal activity.

It followed a day of action in the Castleisland area, during which gardaí searched seven residential properties.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were arrested and brought to a garda station in the south of the country, where they are still detained.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

