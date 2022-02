6,338 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed today.

There are 3,473 PCR-confirmed cases, while 2,865 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

Case numbers for the weekend have also been released this afternoon, which stand at 7,923 for Saturday and 5,925 for Sunday.

634 are in hospitalised, and 53 of those are in ICU.