Over 50 patients being treated for COVID-19 at University Hospital Kerry

There are 56 people being treated for COVID-19 at University Hospital Kerry which is the third highest in the country.

That’s according to figures released by the HSE as part of its COVID-19 daily operations update, which covers up to 8pm yesterday.

It comes as Taoiseach Michael Martin says the roll out of a fourth round of Covid vaccines would take place in the autumn.

COVID-19 patients at University Hospital Kerry increased by 18 over the weekend; 38 patients were being treated at UHK on Thursday while the figure now stands at 56.

Of those, two are being treated in UHK’s ICU.

There are five general beds available in UHK according to these figures and there are currently no ICU beds available.

Nationally, there are 885 people in hospital with Covid 19 , an increase of 59 since yesterday.

68 are being treated at University Hospital Limerick while 62 patients are in Cork University Hospital.