Over 50 arts grants and bursaries awarded by Kerry County Council’s Arts Office

Over 50 arts grants and bursaries have been awarded by Kerry County Council’s Arts Office.
It received 51 arts grant applications which are awarded to arts festivals, projects and venues, while there were 73 bursary applications; these are for individuals or for schools to engage artists.
The independent adjudication panel awarded 28 Arts Act Grants to the value of €35,000, with recipients including Ballybunion Arts Festival, K-FEST, and the Spike Players.
Twenty-five (25) Artist Bursaries, to the value of €22,000, were awarded to artists working in literature, sculpture, dance, visual art, theatre, music, and film.
The schools awarded funding are Gaelscoil Lios Tuathail, Clogher National School Ballymacelligott, and St Brigid’s Secondary School Killarney.
The full list of Arts Act Grant recipients are:
Dingle Lit
Kerry Music Showcase
Handed Down Sliabh Luachra Series Scartaglin
The National Circus Festival of Ireland
Spike Players
Éigse na Brídeoige
Patrick O'Keeffe Traditional Music Festival
Kerry Drama Festival
Spraoi Chiarraí
Ivyleaf Theatre
The Gathering
Ballydonoghue Bardic Festival
Tralee Art Group
Kenmare Film Club
One World Singers
Chamber Music on Valentia
K-FEST
Lixnaw Comhaltas
Kenmare Artist Collective
Non Faction
Dingle Distillery International Film Festival
Nasc Productions
Con Curtin Festival
World Fiddle Day
Binneas
Ballybunion Arts Festival
Ceardlann Scríbhneoireachta Gaeilge
The schools awarded funding through the Artist in Schools Bursary are:
Gaelscoil Lios Tuathail
Clogher NS
St Brigid's Secondary School
The individual artists bursary recipients are not named due to GDPR.