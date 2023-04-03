Over 50 arts grants and bursaries awarded by Kerry County Council’s Arts Office

Over 50 arts grants and bursaries have been awarded by Kerry County Council’s Arts Office.

It received 51 arts grant applications which are awarded to arts festivals, projects and venues, while there were 73 bursary applications; these are for individuals or for schools to engage artists.

The independent adjudication panel awarded 28 Arts Act Grants to the value of €35,000, with recipients including Ballybunion Arts Festival, K-FEST, and the Spike Players.

Advertisement

Twenty-five (25) Artist Bursaries, to the value of €22,000, were awarded to artists working in literature, sculpture, dance, visual art, theatre, music, and film.

The schools awarded funding are Gaelscoil Lios Tuathail, Clogher National School Ballymacelligott, and St Brigid’s Secondary School Killarney.

Advertisement

The full list of Arts Act Grant recipients are:

Dingle Lit

Advertisement

Kerry Music Showcase

Handed Down Sliabh Luachra Series Scartaglin

The National Circus Festival of Ireland

Advertisement

Spike Players

Éigse na Brídeoige

Patrick O'Keeffe Traditional Music Festival

Advertisement

Kerry Drama Festival

Spraoi Chiarraí

Ivyleaf Theatre

The Gathering

Ballydonoghue Bardic Festival

Tralee Art Group

Kenmare Film Club

One World Singers

Chamber Music on Valentia

K-FEST

Lixnaw Comhaltas

Kenmare Artist Collective

Non Faction

Dingle Distillery International Film Festival

Nasc Productions

Con Curtin Festival

World Fiddle Day

Binneas

Ballybunion Arts Festival

Ceardlann Scríbhneoireachta Gaeilge

The schools awarded funding through the Artist in Schools Bursary are:

Gaelscoil Lios Tuathail

Clogher NS

St Brigid's Secondary School

The individual artists bursary recipients are not named due to GDPR.