Over 4,300 homes needed in Kerry to satisfy current demand

Over 4,300 homes are needed in Kerry to satisfy current demand.

This is according to an analysis of housing need by Kerry County Council during November of this year.

The local authority presented its current housing needs and future plans during a meeting on its role in the national Housing For All plan.

The plan aims to increase housing supply nationally and ensure everyone has access to a home to purchase or rent at an affordable price.

CEO Moira Murrell says the council has been set a very high social housing delivery target of 1,423 new builds from now until 2026.

She says, while the plan comes into effect next year, it'll be 2024 before the broader effects are felt.

Director of Housing Martin O'Donoghue says, even though the council has landbanks around the county, more land will be needed, and notes the plans might include compulsory purchase orders.

Mr O'Donoghue also says there are nuances in potential future housing needs which may not be evident yet, such as the increasing need for accommodation for those with broad disabilities and demand in areas which don't have current building projects, such as Fenit.

An analysis by the council last month showed there's a need for 4,338 homes in the county, including those currently on social housing schemes.