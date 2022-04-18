Over 40 free highspeed wifi connections in Kerry

There are 44 free, highspeed wifi connections in Kerry, under the Wifi4EU initiative.

WiFi4EU is a European initiative that provides a high-quality free internet service in public, including main streets, parks and other public areas of high footfall.

Minister for Rural and Community Development and Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys says there are 967 hotspots live across 21 local authority areas.

She provided the information following a question from Fine Gael TD Colm Burke.

