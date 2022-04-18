Advertisement
News

Over 40 free highspeed wifi connections in Kerry

Apr 18, 2022 18:04 By radiokerrynews
Over 40 free highspeed wifi connections in Kerry Over 40 free highspeed wifi connections in Kerry
Share this article

There are 44 free, highspeed wifi connections in Kerry, under the Wifi4EU initiative.
WiFi4EU is a European initiative that provides a high-quality free internet service in public, including main streets, parks and other public areas of high footfall.
Minister for Rural and Community Development and Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys says there are 967 hotspots live across 21 local authority areas.
She provided the information following a question from Fine Gael TD Colm Burke.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus