Over 330 motorist arrested for drink or drug driving in Kerry during 2024

Dec 28, 2024 13:28 By radiokerrynews
Over 330 motorist arrested for drink or drug driving in Kerry during 2024
_ photo from An Garda Síochána Kerry page - https://www.facebook.com/people/An-Garda-S%C3%ADoch%C3%A1na-Kerry/61557467494846/
There’s been a 23% rise in driving while intoxicated incidents in Kerry in 2024.

That’s according to figures released to Radio Kerry by the Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Padraic Powell.

The figures, show that 334 drink/drug driving incidents have been recorded by Gardaí in the county.

The arrests were as a result of over 3,200 (3,262) garda RPU Mandatory Intoxicant Testing checkpoints across Kerry in 2024.

The figure is an increase in comparison on the previous year, when 271 incidents of driving under the influence were recorded in the county.

Meanwhile, Gardaí seized 665 cars on Kerry roads in the year, from a further 2,699 checkpoints conducted.

These seizures were in relation to motorists driving with no tax, without insurance, or driving unaccompanied.

