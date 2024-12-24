Kerry Garda Chief Superintendent reminds drivers to take care on roads over Christmas period

The Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division is urging road users to stay safe over the Christmas period.

Seven people have lost their lives on Kerry’s roads in 2024.

Meanwhile, figures presented by Chief Superintendent, Padraic Powell, show over 330 people in the county have been arrested for driving while intoxicated this year.

Advertisement

He has this reminder for drivers and pedestrians in Kerry:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Chief Superintendent Powell is reminding parents and children to exercise caution on e-scooters.

He is reminding people that new regulations in relation to e-scooters were introduced in May.

These include that users must be aged 16 or over; they may not be ridden on footpaths; and must obey a maximum speed limit of 20 km/h.

Advertisement

Chief Superintendent Powell has this message for e-scooter users over the festive period.