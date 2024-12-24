Advertisement
News

Kerry Garda Chief Superintendent reminds drivers to take care on roads over Christmas period

Dec 24, 2024 12:13 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Garda Chief Superintendent reminds drivers to take care on roads over Christmas period
Share this article

The Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division is urging road users to stay safe over the Christmas period.

Seven people have lost their lives on Kerry’s roads in 2024.

Meanwhile, figures presented by Chief Superintendent, Padraic Powell, show over 330 people in the county have been arrested for driving while intoxicated this year.

Advertisement

He has this reminder for drivers and pedestrians in Kerry:

 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Chief Superintendent Powell is reminding parents and children to exercise caution on e-scooters.

He is reminding people that new regulations in relation to e-scooters were introduced in May.

These include that users must be aged 16 or over; they may not be ridden on footpaths; and must obey a maximum speed limit of 20 km/h.

Advertisement

Chief Superintendent Powell has this message for e-scooter users over the festive period.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Local Link Kerry asks customers to check bus schedule before travelling this Christmas
Advertisement
Tralee defibrillator back in service
HSE experts offer advice to people unsure if they should attend UHK’s ED
Advertisement

Recommended

Christmas Programme Highlights on Radio Kerry 2024
Local Link Kerry asks customers to check bus schedule before travelling this Christmas
Tralee defibrillator back in service
Large Black and White Collie Cross dog is missing from the Castlegregory area
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus